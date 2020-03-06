Amy Shark Signs With Red Light Management

(CelebrityAccess) – Australian songstress Amy Shark has inked a global deal with Red Light Management.

Shark’s career took off in 2016 on the strength of her 5x-platinum breakthrough hit single “Adore.” Since then she has surpassed 500 million streams globally.

Red Light Management President Will Botwin said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Amy Shark join the Red Light Management team. Amy is an extraordinary songwriter and singer and we are looking forward to help develop Amy’s career further on a global scale.”

Shark added: “I’m so excited to be a part of the Red Light Management team, I have a huge amount of respect for Will and I’m excited about what we can achieve together. I can’t wait for the world to hear my new music and I know that with Will’s guidance and incredible passion for the industry, the future looks exciting.”

Shark will be co-managed by Shane Billings and Red Light in Australia and New Zealand.

Currently, Red Light’s artist roster includes Lady Antebellum, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews Band, Lionel Richie, and the Tom Petty Estate, among others.