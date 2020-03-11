LA Opera Finds Sexual Harassment Reports Against Placido Domingo ‘Credible’

(CelebrityAccess) – An investigation commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera into sexual harassment allegations against legendary tenor ‪Plácido Domingo has found that the opera star did engage in “inappropriate conduct” with 10 women between 1986 and 2019 during which time he held senior positions at the company, according to The Associated Press.

The investigation, conducted by the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, follows a separate independent investigation recently released by the American Guild of Musical Artists (the primary union that represents US opera performers) that similarly found Domingo, 79, had “engaged in inappropriate activity” including sexually harassing women while holding senior positions at the Washington Opera between 1996-2011.

Domingo served as general director at the Washington Opera from 2003-2011 and helped found the LA Opera in the 1980s before going on to serve as the company’s artistic adviser, artistic director, and later general director from 2003-2019. He resigned from the LA Opera last October after The Associated Press published two explosive exposes detailing multiple sexual assault allegations against him and accusing the singer of abuse of power.

According to investigators, Domingo “denied all allegations of unwanted contact and maintained that all his interactions were consensual.”