AEG And ASM Global Strike A Deal With Cirque du Soleil

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG, and its venue management and live entertainment company ASM GLobal announced it has entered into a strategic multi-year agreement to bring Cirque du Soleil touring shows to AEG and ASM Global venues worldwide.

“Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is truly pleased to announce this partnership that promises extensive touring possibilities across the world and more opportunities for current and future fans alike to experience Cirque du Soleil’s one-of-a-kind productions,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “AEG and ASM Global have built a strong portfolio of advanced venues that allow us to push further our artistic creativity and innovative vision to present state-of-the-art creations that have never been seen before. This partnership is part of our greater live entertainment offering.”

ASM Global, which formed last year as the result of a merger between AEG Facilities and venue management company SMG, operates more than 300 properties worldwide. Their portfolio includes the O2 Arena and the SSE Arena, Wembley in London in London; Mercedes Platz in Berlin, and Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.