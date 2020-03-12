Brooklyn Bowl Postpones Nashville Debut

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Bowling alley and concert venue chain Brooklyn Bowl announced they are postponing the opening of their brand new Nashville location due to the dread specter of coronavirus.

On Thursday, the company announced that due to the escalating public health concerns nationwide, they have postponed the opening of our venue until further notice.

“The safety of our artists, patrons, staff, and extended community is always our highest priority, and we feel this is the right thing to do under the circumstances. We are committed to following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local city and state health agencies.”

They offered refunds for any affected shows booked for the venue and promised updates on additional postponed shows in the coming days.

When it eventually opens, the Nashville location of the Brooklyn Bowl will be the third outlet for the chain, joining previously opened locations in Brooklyn and Las Vegas.