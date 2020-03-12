Ingrooves Expands Presence in Sweden, Names Daniel “Tive” Tivemark Country Manager

LOS ANGELES/SWEDEN (CelebrityAccess) – Ingrooves Music Group, one of the leading independent music marketing services and distribution companies, has today (March 12) announced that it is expanding its presence in Sweden, and naming respected industry veteran Daniel “Tive” Tivemark, Country Manager of Ingrooves Sweden.

The move reflects Ingrooves’ growing global footprint, after expanding into Brazil (Sao Paolo) and Japan (Tokyo) earlier this year.

Tive, who will be based in Stockholm, joins Ingrooves Sweden after spending the last three years working as a Manager on Spotify Sweden’s Artist & Label Marketing team. He began his career slinging tour merch for Swedish band Millencolin, before working at Burning Heart Records, home of bands such as The Hives and Refused among others. Additionally, Tive has held positions in the London offices of Victory Records and Nuclear Blast, worked as an artist manager for the Swedish band In Flames, served as Label Manager at the Swedish indie Razzia/Family Tree Music and in the Artist Services Division of BMG.

Ingrooves CEO, Bob Roback, said: “We are excited to add an exceptional talent in Stockholm to our expanding operations in the Nordic region. Ingrooves is always committed to better serving our label and artist partners. Tive is well known within the local music industry, as well as on the global stage, and is the perfect person to lead our efforts in Sweden.”

Tive added: “I am very happy to join Ingrooves during this exciting period of growth in our industry. Ingrooves is an amazing company which on top of having the best technology platform in the business, has built a true global network of music experts. I look forward to helping our label partners and artists grow both in Sweden and internationally.”