Natalie Maher Promoted To Junior Account Exec At Shore Fire Media

(CelebrityAccess) — Publicity company Shore Fire Media has promoted Natalie Maher to the role of Junior Account Executive.

Maher previously toiled as a Publicity Coordinator, working on campaigns for artists including Cyndi Lauper, Esperanza Spalding, Floating Points, Rhiannon Giddens and Lido Pimienta.

She joined Shore Fire in 2018 and her previous gigs include contributions to publications Complex, Billboard, and Harper’s Bazaar.

She is a native of the City of Brotherly Love and a graduate of George Washington University, where she received a degree in journalism.

Maher is the third new Junior Account Exec at Shore Fire in as many weeks, joining the recently promoted Mikaela Duhs and Grace Fleischer.