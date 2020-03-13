ICM Partners Signs With TalentX Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners raised its profile in the world of digital content with the signing of social media management company TalentX Entertainment.

Based in Los Angeles, TalentX represents a roster of 32 digital content creators and influencers across platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat that are key channels for connecting with the youth media space.

Launched in late 2019’s TalentX’s roster includes Joey Klaasen (13.4M followers), Mark Anastasio (6.6M followers), Nessa Barrett (4.1M followers), Sarah Graysun (4.6M followers), Alejandro Rosario (4M followers), Jackson Felt (2.9M followers), Kairi Cosentino (1.5M followers), and Jason and Joe Waud (2.4M followers each).

As well, TalentX recently launched Sway LA, a talent collective that brings six of the most recognized content creators on TikTok to a mansion in Los Angeles, where they will create collaborative content.

The collective, which consists of TikTok stars Josh Richards (14M followers), Griffin Johnson (2.9M followers), Anthony Reeves (6.6 M followers), Bryce Hall (3.8M followers), Kio Cyr (4.3M followers), and Jaden Hossler (5.6M followers), has proved popular with fans has gained more than a million followers since it launched last month.

“TalentX is the future of talent management and is the company that will bridge the gap between the digital world and the traditional world,” said Larry Rudolph, partner at Maverick Management and member of the TalentX Entertainment advisory board. “The new age of talent is here, and their voice is stronger and better than ever before. TalentX is truly building a world-class team to deliver a world-class product to their clients.”

TalentX’s relationship with ICM will be led by digital agent Chris Sawtelle.

The company is led by co-founder and CEO Warren Lentz, Vice President of Business Development Michael Senzer, VP of Talent Michael Gruen, CEO of TalentX Gaming Jason Wilhelm, Director of Music Gavin Rudolph, Director of Talent Partnership Bree Sheppard, and Director of Talent Management Elana Moline.