The CMA Donates $100,000 To Help Tornado Relief

NASHVILLE, (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced plans to provide $100,000 to help victims of the swarm of tornados that struck Tennessee, including downtown Nashville earlier this month.

The donation to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Response Fund will support communities and non-profit organizations working to address the needs of the victims of the outbreak of violent weather.

Along with the infusion of cash, the CMA announced they are partnering with SESAC last week to host a supply drive that received donations from more than 100 individuals.

The drive results in more than 20 truckloads of supplies that were provided to local churches and nonprofits who service affected areas in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.

Donated items collected include bottled water, personal hygiene items, first aid kits, clothes, shoes, diapers, canned food, flashlights, batteries, trash bags, bedding and more, the CMA said.

“All of us at CMA hurt for our friends and neighbors and our hearts are with those who are suffering,” says Kurt Johnson, CMA Board Chairman and Town Square Media Senior Vice President, Programming. “We always want to be there to help in times of need.”