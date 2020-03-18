2020 East Coast Music Awards Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Concerns

(CelebrityAccess) – Canada’s East Coast Music Association (ECMA) has announced the cancelation of the 2020 East Coast Music Awards: Festival & Conference presented by TD due to growing concerns over COVID-19.
The event was slated to take place in St. John’s, Newfoundland April 29-May 3.
In a statement issued to media Tuesday (March 17), the ECMA’s Board of Directors said: “After carefully considering the guidance and recommendations from Eastern Health, the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, the City of St. John’s, and several other key event partners, we have made the collective decision to cancel the 2020 East Coast Music Awards: Festival & Conference presented by TD.”
The Board added: “This is indeed a challenging and unpredictable time for the world. As such, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols issued by public health officials, and encourage everyone to work together to ensure the safety of our communities as the daily global situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve. The music industry has, time and again, demonstrated a great wealth of resilience when faced with adversity. Together, we will get through this.”
According to a release, the ECMA will explore alternative ways to celebrate the accomplishments of its regional talent and honor the winners of the 2020 East Coast Music Awards during the uncertain times ahead.