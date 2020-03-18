Fuji Rock Shakes Off The Postponment Trend And Announces Its Initial Lineup For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Amid a sea of concert and festival postponements, organizers for Japan’s oldest rock festival Fuji Rock, ambitiously announced the first round of artists lined up for the 2020 edition of the event.

Set for August 21-23 at Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, the festival will feature headliners The Strokes and Tame Impala among the 33 artists announced for the lineup.

Organizers also announced the first artists for the festival’s dance music stages, with Major Lazer, and Disclosure leading the bill.

Other artists scheduled for 2020 include FKA Twigs, Diplo, Jackson Browne, surf rock artist Donavan Frankenreiter, Rufus Wainwright, Metronomy, The Black Pumas, Floating Point, Colin Benders, Derrick May, Griffyin, Lindstrom, and Vulfpeck’s guitarist’s solo project, Cory Wong.

“Not only is Fuji Rock Festival starting of the 20’s right with these headliners but artists just as big have also confirmed they are coming to FRF ’20!” Fuji Rock organizers wrote.

Fuji Rock, which was pushed back by several weeks this year due to the 2020 Summer Olympics, typically draws more than 100,000 fans over three days.