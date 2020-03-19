Fiona Whelen Prine Has Coronavirus

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Fiona Whelan Prine, wife and manager to music legend John Prine, revealed that she’s suffering from coronavirus.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Prine said she was diagnosed with the virus last week. John Prine, who is 70, has been tested as well but the results were indeterminate.

In the video, Fiona said that both she and John have self-quarantined, including from each other, as well as their family.

“So many people have reached out to see how we are, and especially how John is, because many of you know that he’s had a lot of different health issues, and he is definitely in that vulnerable population that they’ve been talking about. So far, he’s fine. He’s always got a little something going on…he may not have this virus, and I really want to keep it that way, because this would not be a good virus for him to get.”

Fiona added that she’s suffering from some of the typical symptoms, including a cough, but has not had a fever.

She also counseled people to stay at home to avoid spreading the disease.

“Please stay home. I think we will get through this if we do it together.”