LiveKomm Calls For Solidarity

(VIP) – German venue organisation LiveKomm (LiveMusikKommission) founded a Corona crisis team on March 13 to support and save the German club and festival landscape.

The small and medium-sized cultural enterprises want to help themselves up to possible measures by the federal and state governments.

Club operators and network players from Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Bavaria, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Saxony, Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony are currently involved in the crisis team. Together, the first recommendations for action were sent to the almost 600 members to prevent club insolvency.

On the other hand, the crisis team initiated a flash survey in which more than 250 club operators took part within two days. “The results give a first impression of the effects of the crisis on the club area,” says Hamburg. “Already last week, before the nationwide closings, the predicted damage was over 1.7 million euros.” An update of the survey is planned for the next few weeks.

Numerous club networks nationwide are currently starting donation and crowdfunding campaigns to collect short-term resources for the endangered music venues. The LiveKomm crisis team, together with the Clubcommission Berlin and ClubKombinat Hamburg, is also developing a campaign that, in addition to supporting the club culture, also calls for solidarity across society. Eight percent of the donations are to be distributed to charitable causes. There are also numerous solidarity actions by the clubs or by supporters.

“The newly established crisis management team will have to deal with the rescue measures over the next few weeks, if not months,” says Axel Ballreich (pictured) Chairman of Livekomm. “The published recommendations for action are a first step to point out the danger and prevent possible bankruptcy. We would also like to call on the public to support the current rescue measures of the networks and to refrain from reimbursement, especially for tickets from small club shows that are now not taking place.”