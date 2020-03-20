Met Opera Cancels Season Due To COVID-19, Stops Pay

(CelebrityAccess) – The Metropolitan Opera has announced that it will be canceling the remainder of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news follows last week’s announcement that the Met would be canceling all performances through March 31.

Along with the cancelation, the Met will be implementing a mandatory unpaid leave for its orchestra, chorus and other unionized employees beginning at the end of March. Additionally, Met general manager Peter Gelb will reportedly be giving up his $1.45 million salary until normal operations resume while higher-paid members of his administrative staff will also have their pay reduced.

During the closure, the Met will continue to offer opera fans free nightly opera streams, which can be accessed, with English subtitles, via the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices and Samsung Smart TV. The free streams are available without logging in by clicking “Browse and Preview” in the apps for connected TV, and “Explore the App” on tablets and mobile devices.

The Met is also launching an emergency fundraising drive of $50 million to $60 million. To help meet that goal, the Met board has already pledged $11 million.