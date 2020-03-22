Longtime San Fran Rock Club Slim’s Shuts Down

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Slim’s, one of the longest-running rock clubs in San Francisco, has closed its doors for good.

According to the San Franciso Chronicle, owner Boz Scaggs said that while the club closed amid the economic turmoil of the global coronavirus pandemic, the decision to close the venue had already been made last year.

However, it appears as if the temporary closure of all concert venues in California amid the COVID-19 outbreak may have hastened the closure. Multiple shows have been canceled or postponed, including performances by Bad Religion, Allie X, Algiers, Shing02, Kat Dahlia, Gorilla Biscuits, and The Garden among others.

Scaggs opened the club in 1988 after he and his business partners took over a vacant restaurant property in San Franciso’s Soma neighborhood.

Since its debut, it has hosted concerts by artists such as Green Day, Patti Smith, and David Bowie, the Chronicle reported.

Slim’s sister venue, the Great American Music Hall, will continue to operate.