James Taylor Donates $1M To Boston Hospital To Assist With COVID-19 Relief

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) – Boston native, James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The $1 million donation announced Tuesday (March 24), will go directly toward the MGH President’s Emergency Response Fund, established after the Boston Marathon bombing to deploy emergency resources and aid. The funds are being used for in-house testing, establishing a patient hotline, emergency accommodations at the hospital, expanded telemedicine capabilities, and new personal protective equipment such as gloves and face masks.

The singer-songwriter has a close personal connection to the hospital as he was born there in 1948, while his father, Dr. Isaac Taylor, completed his residency in internal medicine, served as chief resident and conducted research there. Additionally, Kim Taylor has served on the board of the MassGeneral Hospital for Children for the past five years.

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital — our hospital — and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all.”