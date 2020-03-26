Star-Studded Lineup Announced For ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Two-Hour Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions have today (March 26) announced the all-star lineup of performers for ‘ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY,’ an upcoming two-hour special set to air Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and 7:00 PM CT) on the CBS.
Featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars, along with clips from the Academy of Country Music Awards’™ 55-year history, the special will feature appearances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.
‘ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY’ will also honor 10-time ACM Award® winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.
The special will broadcast during the time slot previously scheduled for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will now be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on CBS All Access. Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban will host.