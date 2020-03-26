Star-Studded Lineup Announced For ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Two-Hour Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions have today (March 26) announced the all-star lineup of performers for ‘ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY,’ an upcoming two-hour special set to air Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and 7:00 PM CT) on the CBS.

Featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars, along with clips from the Academy of Country Music Awards’™ 55-year history, the special will feature appearances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

‘ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY’ will also honor 10-time ACM Award® winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.