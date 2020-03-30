MIDEM Canceled, Keynotes To Move Online

CANNES (CelebrityAccess) – MIDEM 2020 has been canceled due to the ongoing battle to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued Monday (March 30), Alexandre Deniot, MIDEM director, said: “The situation related to the coronavirus is changing daily, as are government announcements and restrictions. These impact the way that we all lead our lives and conduct business. Given the uncertainty surrounding the virus and companies’ concerns for the safety of their people, it is not possible to hold Midem in June in Cannes. The Midem team is working hard to support the industry during this challenging time, especially artists and companies that have been hardest hit and when global music unity is more important than ever.”

Originally scheduled to take place on June 2-5 in Cannes, France, the music business conference and festival will make its return June 1-4, 2021.

In the meantime, organizers have announced that many of this year’s keynote sessions, talks and presentations, will move online as part of what they are calling the MIDEM Digital Edition.

Previously-announced keynote speakers include Akon, The Raine Group partner Fred Davis, Downtown Music Holdings CEO Justin Kalifowitz and SoundCloud CEO Kerry Trainor.

More details on that will be available soon.