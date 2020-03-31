The Country Music Association Cancels CMA Fest For 2020

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced that the annual CMA Fest will not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notice distributed on Tuesday, the CMA said:

After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020.

Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.

We will honor four-day passes purchased for this year’s event for CMA Fest 2021. However, if you prefer a full refund, we will provide one upon request if your passes were purchased through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office. Those who purchased passes through non-official channels should contact the seller directly. Within the next 24-48 hours, all four-day pass purchasers will receive an email with further instructions.

We greatly appreciate your understanding and patience, as our actions are always in the best interest of our Country Music community. In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to bring Country fans and artists together to celebrate the unique spirit and sense of unity that is at the heart of what CMA Fest stands for. We will also share information about future CMA events and ways to support those within our community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual 4-day music festival debuted in 1972 as the CMA Fan Fest and the event annually attracts hundreds of thousands of country music fans to Nashville in June.

This year, the festival was scheduled to take place from June 4th through June 7th, with more than 300 artists, including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, and Kane Brown, lined up to perform across 11 official stages.

The CMA announced that the CMA Fest will return in 2021 from June 10-13.