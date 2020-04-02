Elton John’s Living Room Concert For America Raises $8M

(CelebrityAccess) – Elton John’s Living Room Concert For America, which aired Sunday on Fox and iHeartRadio stations, has raised nearly $8 million dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The concert featured performances by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., and others, who all performed remotely from their homes.

The hour-long special also featured heartfelt messages from many celebrities including Ciara, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, and others, who each offered thanks to the incredible first responders who are working day and night on the frontlines of this global pandemic.

At the time of publication, more than 215,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported across the United States.