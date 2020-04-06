Re: Neil Lasher

Sadly Neil passed away.

Daniel Glass

__________________________________

Thank you for recognizing the horrible loss of Neil Lasher.

He was fine a few weeks ago and now he’s gone

A true mensch of the highest order and a selfless warrior of recovery

Gary Krantz

__________________________________

Neil Lasher was a friend for 30 years.

My ex wife, Janice Brock, was Marty Bandier’s assistant during much of that time.

When my daughter Samantha was born, Neil let her hang out in his office when Janice brought her to work. This went on thoughout the many years that the SBK/EMI crew stayed together at 1290 6th ave. 42nd floor

Neil would have toys and games for her and always treated her like she was his niece.

Neil took me and Janice to Rao’s for dinner for one of the most memorable mob dining moments of my life and Frankie Peligrino loved our TS Christmas album so much that he offered to write some songs for a sequel!

Neil broght me to Yasuda Sushi and taught me the codeword to get a seat in front of Master Yasuda. Neil told me that Yasuda loved professional wrestling and so did I which gave us wonderful conversation at the sushi bar when others wanted to talk sushi. Yasuda couldn’t wait to talk wrestling!

Those who knew Neil just had to say the special codeword. “Lasher family”….

And the door to that magical place openned…

Over the years at Yasuda Neil told me and my management partner Sean Sullivan amazing stories about the business and introduced me to some of my music idols at the sushi bar. But sushi was his passion and he taught me so much.

I lost another old high school friend yesterday Jennifer Arnold to this virus so today, I’m feeling pretty blue

Sitting here in Manhattan, watching the ambulances drive by my window on Amsterdam ave in the way to St. luke’s on the upper westside, is currently the soundtrack of my life.

It has to end soon…

RIP old friends….

John French

__________________________________

He was “Uncle Neilly” to me. I was his mentee at WIOT, and forever after was known to him diminutively as “Jon Jon.” The most fun we had was when I was in Phoenix and he was national rock promo for Polydor. He put his expense account to good use! He was so proud of me when I was socializing Air America. He was the first person to call when I was on the PBS News Hour. He was bursting with pride. I got to return the nochas (Yiddish for pride) when he got sober and led so many out of the darkness of addiction. Just made all this virus stuff real to me. Such a sweet man…

…quite literally the opposite of the hateful people whose letters you ran today. May they all find peace.

Jon Sinton

__________________________________

I woke up this morning and received a call from Ken Lane telling me that Neil Lasher passed away from the Corona Virus. It hit home for me… I never understood the information that the news media was spouting. But Neil’s death hit home!

Neil and I worked together from the late 70’s to the turn of the millennium. Our friendship had its ups and downs like most people. Nonetheless, he was “the brother” I never had. We would speak for hours in the middle of the night forecasting what our “airplay” game-plan the next day. Boy, was it rock road

At the end of the day, as with every record company..some were hits and most were “stiffs”

I became closer to Neil during his last days of addiction.. When Neil got sober he would tell people

that I saved his life!

Lastly, I loved Neil more than my own family..

Jeff Laufer

__________________________________

Real sad about Neil L. He was a real mensch & helped innumerable people. Sorry about the republicans filling you inbox.

Steve Tipp

__________________________________

I assume you wrote about Neil

Lasher?

Very sad.

Amazing person.

Steve Martin

__________________________________

Neil Lasher, RIP. Knew him since probably 1969 in Ann Arbor before he went to Toledo and met everyone else…

Toby Mamis

__________________________________

I assume you are talking about Lasher? I just saw that news a few minutes ago. I go back @35 years +/- with Neil, maybe even closer to 40. He was programming a rock station in Charleston, WV. I had a most memorable trip to Charleston once to visit Neil years ago. Subsequently, he had hired me to work on projects for him. I was so sorry about that news. He was a good man with a good heart. R.I.P., Neil.

Al Moss

__________________________________

RIP Neil lasher

Mike Abbatista

__________________________________

So so sad. Neil was a good man. He helped so many.

These people are nuts! Congratulations you are officially a “shock jock” or “Shock Blogger”

Doug Pomerantz

__________________________________

Neil was a saint. I worked with him when Sony/ATV reported into me. He was so proud of being sober for so many years (and always celebrated his anniversary). He was also a great fundraiser for AA. Unlike many, he felt lucky to be in the music business. And never took it for granted.

Rob Wiesenthal

__________________________________

I was trying to figure out who you were referring to below, and just now I saw the Billboard news flash. Neil Lasher. I’m heartbroken. He was everything Evan Lamberg said in the BB piece and more. Relentlessly positive, welcoming and room filling.

In terms of his work with Music Cares and helping with recovery – he literally saved the life of an artist I worked with. I came to him not knowing what to do, and within a few hours he had a recovery centre ready and the bill paid.

What a man. I will miss him.

Best,

Michael McCarty

__________________________________

Thank you for the kind words for the loss of our mutual friend….we met as young crazy promo guys in NYC…thankfully we were both able to put a stop to many years of self destructive behavior

and share our journey to help others….we met annually for the last 23 years to share our experience with each other….I last got to see him in Jan at the Music Cares Grammy event…so grateful I got to hug him then..

Thanks again,

Peter Wassyng..

__________________________________

From: Neil Lasher

Re: Self-Quarantine-Day Two-March 15, 2020

Yesterday at 7 PM

New York City was empty.

I drove from the west side to the East side in under 5 minutes.

This was right through midtown.

Not even on a Sunday morning at 7 am have I ever seen an emptier NYC.

Actually I have Never seen the streets so empty.

