Spotify For Artists Launching New Feature For COVID-19 Fundraising

(Hypebot) — With artists facing dwindling revenue sources, and all shows and tours currently on hold, these are tough times indeed for the music industry. In an effort to alleviate some of the strain, Spotify for Artists is adding a new feature allowing artists to fundraise directly from fans.

Guest post by Randi Zimmerman of the Symphonic Blog

To say the least, times are tough. Independent artists who made their living off of touring and shows are struggling to stay afloat during the containment efforts of COVID-19. Revenue streams are dwindling faster and faster as the days roll on. Our community needs help. Now, Spotify has stepped up to the plate to offer additional support for artists who’ve been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

Spotify for Artists to Launch New Feature for COVID-19 Fundraising

What is it? — Spotify is developing a Spotify for Artists feature enabling artists to fundraise directly from fans. In addition to developing this fundraising feature, Spotify recently launched the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.

How it’ll work

Artists will be able to drive listeners to a fundraising destination of their choice – a verified funding page for themselves, for another artist in need, or for a separate initiative of their choice – on their Spotify artist profile pages. Additionally, Spotify will not take any cut of any contributions.

Spotify for Artists users interested in this feature can sign up to be notified of its rollout here .

What you need to know

The feature will be optional for artists to leverage – no changes will be made to profile pages unless the artist chooses to participate.

We do not yet have a confirmed launch date for the function, but Spotify’s team is working to get it up and running as quickly as possible and hope to make it available in the coming weeks.

In addition to developing the fundraising feature in Spotify for Artists, Spotify is one of the companies funding and launching MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, and this morning announced the launch of their own COVID-19 Music Relief project to further help those affected during this time.

THANK YOU to everyone who is doing their part to help our community get through this difficult time.

Sending love and support from our team to yours.