Broadway Extends Its Shutdown Through June 7th

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Broadway has extended its COVID-19 shut down for an additional month, with plans to re-open on June 7th, 2020, according to a statement from the Broadway Theatre League.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatre-goers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together.”

The League previously announced that it had suspended all productions until April 12th, which in light of the current situation on the ground in New York City, seems premature.

However, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo noted, the projected dates were meant as guidelines and not a hard schedule. The state’s current ‘stay at home’ order has closed all non-essential businesses through April 29th, when the situation will be reevaluated.

Those holding tickets for performances through June 7, 2020, will receive an e-mail from their point of purchase with information regarding exchanges or refunds. Any customers holding tickets through June 7, 2020, that have not received an e-mail by April 12th should reach out to their point of purchase for information regarding exchanges or refunds.