MGM Resorts International Provides Food, Much-Needed Medical Supplies For Communities During The COVID-19 Crisis

(CelebrityAccess) — MGM Resorts International announced a broad range of initatives to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on local communities and pledged to use its existing supply chain to help deliver much-needed medical supplies and other resources.

“We are leveraging the resources of our company to make a difference by delivering much-needed support and product where it is most required. We are committed to providing relief to medical staff and others who are on the front line of this global battle against COVID-19 as well as the volunteer organizations on the ground serving local communities,” said Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. “We are fully mobilized and doing all we can to support as many people as possible during this difficult time.”

As part of their response, MGM Resorts is providing logistical support to help the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force transport 250,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits and provide necessary storage to keep the tests frozen and viable for the State of Nevada.

The company donated large freezer and refrigeration units from its Mandalay Bay property to local area hospitals and partnered with Penske Trucks for additional freezer and refrigerated storage support.

MGM Macau is also helping to source and ship personal protective equipment to be used by healthcare workers in Nevada, including 200,000 gloves and 261,000 gowns.

As well, MGM Resorts is helping to support local communities with nutritional needs and has donated more than half a million pounds of food, equating to 462,837 meals and starting on April 14th, chefs from the company’s hospitality division will cook and donate 1,000 hot meals a day for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

“We are closely monitoring COVID-19 pandemic developments through the lens of how we can help people on the ground during this crisis, at local, regional, national and global levels,” said Jyoti Chopra, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. “Our model is predicated on public-private-partnerships to deliver goods and services, on scale, where it matters most so that we can embrace humanity and protect our planet.”

In other parts of the country, MGM National Harbor donated 55,000 pounds of food to local non-profits, including Nourish Now. The food will provide more than 45,000 meals to Maryland residents in need.

In Springfield, MGM donated 12,000 pounds to several local food charities and portable cots and outdoor heaters to Mercy Hospital and the City of Springfield.

There was a similar story in Detroit where MM donated 20,000 pounds of produce and dairy products to local food support organizations, along with PPE to medical professionals and first responders in the city.

MGM’s Beau Rivage has donated 25,000 pounds of food to multiple organizations, including Extra Table, Loaves & Fishes, Lord is My Help and the Hancock County Food Pantry. Additionally, they donated personal hygiene items to the Seashore Missions and PPE items to the Biloxi Police Department and the Gulfport Memorial Hospital Foundation. Donations were also made to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.