Rapper And Model Chynna Rogers Dead At 25

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Chynna, a model turned hip-hop artist who was associated with the A$AP Mob collective died in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. She was 25.

Her death was confirmed to the Times by her manager John Miller. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Chynna, whose given name was Chynna Rogers, was first signed by Ford Models at 14 when she was discovered by a scout at an amusement park in New Jersey.

She later parlayed her success as a model into the beginnings of recording career after she was approached by A$AP Yams through social media.

Chynna’s first singles “Selfie” and “Glen Coco” were released in 2013 and 2014 respectively, and she followed them up with a pair of EPs, “I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening” in 2015 and “Music 2 Die 2” in 2016.

She performed at SXSW in 2016 with other members of the A$AP Mob.

“She was an extremely inspirational and unique artist and person,” her manager Mr. Miller told the New York Times.

