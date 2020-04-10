Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert Debuts On YouTube

(CelebrityAccess) — Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, a brand new documentary taking a look at this history of the storied music festival, debuted on Friday on YouTube.

The documentary provides a behind the scenes look at Coachella’s early years and, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage, interviews, and key performances from some of the biggest performers in the festival’s storied history.

Performers include Billie Eilish, Daft Punk, Kayne West, LCD Soundsystem, Madonna, Radiohead, Björk, the White Stripes, and numerous others.

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” is a Goldenvoice Production in association with Hamsterdam Productions and was produced and directed by Chris Perkel, with Paul Tollett and Raymond Lee Roker serving as executive producers.

The documentary is available for free on YouTube if you are willing to sit through some ads or ad-free on Youtube’s Premium service.