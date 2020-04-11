Digital Mirage Virtual Music Fest Helps To Raise $300,000 For Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

(CelebrityAccess) — Last weekend, two indie electronic music promoters — Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade — teamed up to create Digital Mirage, an online charity music festival that raised $300,000 to benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

According to the two companies, the three-day online music festival reached more than 1 million unique music fans, with more than 200,000 concurrent viewers at its peak across the YouTube and Playstation streaming platforms.

The show featured more than 50 artists performing remotely from their social isolation lairs across three days, including Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child, TOKiMONSTA, SOFI TUKKER, A-Trak, Don Diablo, Valentino Khan, Gryffin, Ekali, Chet Porter, and Adventure Club, among others.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will go to support the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund which is providing much-needed financial support for music industry professionals and career musicians who are experiencing hardship in the face of COVID-19.

The digital event was produced in partnership between YouTube channel Proximity, event curators Brownies & Lemonade, and LA management company Keel.