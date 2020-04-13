Burning Man 2020 Goes Virtual

(CelebrityAccess) — The 2020 edition of the Burning Man festival is the latest large-scale event to be canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers for the annual music and arts festival, which annually brings more than a hundred thousand people to northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, announced the cancellation on the fest’s website and social media outlets.

“After much listening, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020. Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes, we believe this is the right thing to do. Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you are too. In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities,” the statement from event organizers said.

However, organizers said that while the physical event will not take place, they do plan to hold an online version of the festival and to build a virtual Black Rock City in the “multiverse.”

“We are, however, going to build Black Rock City in The Multiverse. That’s the theme for 2020 so we’re going to lean into it. Who’d have believed it would come true? We look forward to welcoming you to Virtual Black Rock City 2020. We’re not sure how it’s going to come out; it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun.”

As for refunds, festival organizers said they are “committed to providing refunds” but also to ensure the future of the event. According to the Burning Man team substantial staff layoffs, pay reductions, and other belt-tightening measures and asked ticket buyers with the financial means to do so to consider donating some or all of their ticket price to support the event.

“This is going to be a tough year for us, as we know it will be for you, but we will get through it together.”