Radio Presenter And Dubai Concert Promoter Richard Coram Dies Of COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Richard Coram, a respected radio and television presenter, and concert promoter who brought some of the biggest international talent to perform in Dubai, has died in the UK of complications of COVID-19.

Coram was a presenter on Dubai’s Channel 33 during the 1980s and also served as a radio show host on Dubai FM92.

He and his wife Padma also launched Talent Brokers, an event management firm that was one of the first companies to bring large scale western-style concerts to the UAE, including shows by Elton John and Lionel Richie.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free, told the Khaleej Times that Coram also collaborated with Dubai Duty Free to bring other entertainment events, including powerboat racing to Dubai.

“Richard worked with Dubai Duty Free in organizing entertainment for things like the Powerboat racing that we used to run in the 1990s. He was always a great professional and a good person to deal with. Our thoughts and prayers are with Padma and their son Aryan, who is actually our Godson, at this difficult time,” McLoughlin told the Khaleej Times.