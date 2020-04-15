Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Music For Hope’ Easter Concert Clocks More Than 2.8M Online Viewers

(CelebrityAccess) – Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Music For Hope’ Easter concert live from the Duomo in Milan clocked an unprecedented 2.8 million-plus peak concurrent online viewers Sunday, Decca is reporting.

That number also represents the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream ever on YouTube.

“I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction, that has gone beyond our highest expectations,” said Bocelli in a statement.

“Music has the power to unite communities from around the world in the most unique and momentous ways,” added Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music. “In such an unprecedented time, it’s critical we rally together and continue connecting through music. YouTube is honored to have played a role in making sure the world could come together, as one music family, to see, hear and listen to Andrea Bocelli’s performance on such a historic day in time.”

Bocelli, who was accompanied only by the cathedral’s organist, Emanuele Vianelli, performed a number of carefully selected pieces, specially arranged for the occasion, including a version of “Ave Maria” by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni’s “Sancta Maria.”

The performance has been viewed more than 35 million times since its premiere over the weekend.

Watch the legendary tenor’s performance below: