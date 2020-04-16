Longtime Label Exec Paul Cooper Dead At 76

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music industry exec Paul Conrad Cooper, whose career spanned more than 5 decades, died on March 26th. He was 76.

According to Deadline, no cause of death for Mr. Cooper has been disclosed.

With a career that spans more than 50 years, Cooper held senior roles at Universal Music Group, Atlantic/Warner Records, and A&M Records, where he handled public relatons for the label in their early years.

A native of Los Angeles, Cooper got his start in the industry as a talent manager while still a student at USC.

He then moved into public relations, before joining Atlantic Records in 1978 as national director of publicity and collaborating with noted label exec Doug Morris.

He also worked at Warner as a Senior Vice President, and at MCA before it was acquired by Universal.

According to Deadline, Cooper was preceded in death by his longtime partner and fellow industry executive Bill Schrank.