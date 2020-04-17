Toronto Launches Daily Virtual Concert Series To Create Paying Gigs For The City’s Musicans During The Pandemic

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The city of Toronto announced plans to support the local music community during the outbreak by creating paying gigs for the city’s performing artists.

Through a partnership with Unison Benevolent Fund, Toronto will take its City Hall Live program virtual, providing paid performance opportunities for Toronto musicians across all genres.

The virtual reimagining of the long-running concert series kicked off on April 16th with a performance by The Weather Station and will run Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m., with two shows per day until the end of June.

More than 100 local artists will be directly compensated for 30-minute performances from their homes, which will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/City-Hall-Live-106149534367134.

“As we face the challenges of this pandemic together, this is one more way that the municipal government continues to support Toronto’s cultural sector. These performances will help raise donations to support Unison Benevolent Fund’s work to help musicians and music industry workers. This project is an early result of consultations by the Economic Support and Recovery Task Force – that work focused on protecting and restarting all sectors of Toronto’s economy continues,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The concert series, which was started in 2016, previously took place at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square.