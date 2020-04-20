Bon Jovi Cancels Tour So Fans Can Buy Groceries

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock band Bon Jovi announced the cancellation of their planned North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted to social media Monday, Jon Bon Jovi explained that the band made the decision to pull the plug on the tour to allow fans to get refunds for tickets to help pay for expenses amid the lockdown.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries,” the statement said.

“These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come,” the statement added.

The tour, which was to feature Bryan Adams, was set to kick off in June and would have supported the band’s latest album Bon Jovi 2020.

The virus also hit close to home for Bon Jovi, after 58-year-old keyboardist David Bryan tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, Bryan revealed that he has beat the disease.

“Got my test back today. Thankfully I’m Covid-19 negative!” Bryan wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “5 weeks to the day that I got sick… I’m a very lucky guy! There are people who have no symptoms, people who got sick (like me), people fighting for their lives and people who sadly have lost their lives. This is a nasty virus BUT science/medicine will conquer all. Thank you to all for your well wishes. Thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses and all on the front lines. You are the true heroes!”