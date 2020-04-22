Kobalt Promotes Chris Lakey To Senior Vice President, Creative Synch

(CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt has announced that Chris Lakey has been promoted to the position of senior vice president, creative synch. Based in Kobalt’s Los Angeles office, Lakey was previously vice president, creative synch.

During his tenure with the company, Lakey has made Kobalt music contributions to some of the highest-grossing films, award-winning programs and culture-defining shows. In this new role, he will work closely with film studios, streaming platforms, trailer houses, video game companies, music supervisors, directors and editors to further exploit Kobalt compositions for synchronization opportunities. He will also oversee the Los Angeles based creative synchronization team in all of their efforts to further exploit Kobalt’s expansive catalog across all media.

Kobalt’s Chief Experience Officer, Jeannette Perez said: “Chris is one of the most well regarded creative synch executives in the music business. His promotion to senior vice president, creative synch is a testament to his dedication to Kobalt and our clients. For the past twelve years he has evangelized Kobalt’s songwriters and artists within the film & television community, resulting in thousands of opportunities for our clients. The relationships he has built are paramount to our collective success. In leading the LA creative synch team, Chris will ensure that we continually push the boundaries of creativity within our team.”

Kobalt’s Co-Head of Synch & Brand Partnerships, Rob Christensen added: “Chris has an amazing knack for simultaneously understanding the needs of our clients and music supervisors alike. Time after time, it leads to getting our clients in front of the most high impact synch opportunities. At the core of it all, he’s a major music fan, and that excitement is infectious working with him every day. I’m thrilled that he’s leading our LA-based creative team.”

Lakey said: “I am more than excited about this new challenge as we continue to better serve our creators and align with their needs. In my twelve years here at Kobalt, I continue to experience and value the power of the songwriter-publisher relationship. It is not only critical to a songwriter’s career and livelihood but, as important, to their creative expression. I am thankful to Jeannette Perez and the entire Kobalt family for this opportunity to continue to make Kobalt’s creative synch department a leader within our industry.”

Prior to joining Kobalt in 2008, Lakey worked at Universal Music Publishing Group for eight years. A proud native of Los Angeles, Chris holds a B.S. in Music Industry from the University Of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music.