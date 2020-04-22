‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ Extended To 90 Minutes As New Broadcasters Join The Largest Single-Show Broadcast Event In Canadian History

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – After receiving an incredible response, the previously announced all-Canadian special, ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,’ has been extended to a 90-minute broadcast now airing 30 minutes earlier at 6:30 p.m. across all markets / 7 p.m. NT on Sunday, April 26.

The event, in support of frontline workers fighting the battle against COVID-19, and Food Banks Canada, has become the largest single-show broadcast in Canadian history, with 10 additional broadcasters joining Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media to present the commercial-free broadcast, which will now be made available on 120 platforms.

New broadcasters joining the ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ broadcast include ATN, APTN, Blue Ant Media, Wild Brain, Hollywood Suite, NTV, OUTtv, Stingray, Super Channel, and Unis TV. As well, more than four dozen new radio stations have come on board, including Bell Media’s EZ Rock as well as participating stations from Arctic Radio, Blackburn, First Peoples Radio, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco, Stingray, and Vista radio networks.

“We are grateful for the many calls and e-mails from iconic Canadians offering to help and be part of this historic broadcast, and can’t wait to share more details tomorrow,” said Lindsay Cox, Senior Vice-President, Showrunner, and Executive Producer, Insight Productions. “We are also thankful to the growing list of broadcast partners who have been able to find time in their schedules to allow us to tell even more stories of the frontline workers, community heroes, and food banks making a difference right now.”

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and CBC/Radio-Canada with support from MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent, the broadcast will feature a star-studded lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors, and athletes.

Confirmed participants include: Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, William Prince, and more.

Canadians who are able are invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.

Broadcast details are as follows:

44 TV Platforms:

ABC Spark, ATN HD, ATN LIFE, ATN PUNJABI PLUS, ATN PM ONE, ATN TAMIL (JAYA TV), ATN GUJARATI, ATN BANGLA, ATN CRICKET PLUS, ATN FOOD FOOD, APTN, A.Side, BBC Earth, CBC, CBN, Citytv, Cottage Life, CP24, CTV, CTV2, FX, Family Channel, Global, HIFI, Hollywood Suite 2000s, ICI ARTV, Love Nature, MUCH, MTV, National Geographic, Makeful, NTV, OMNI Television, OUTtv, SériesPlus, Slice, Smithsonian Channel Canada, Stingray Hits, Stingray Retro, Super Channel Fuse, TSN, Unis TV, V, VRAK

12 Streaming Platforms:

CBC.ca, CBC Gem, CBC Listen app, CTV.ca, CTV app, Citytv.com, ETCanada.com, Global TV app, GlobalTV.com, GlobalNews.ca, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app

53 Radio Platforms:

CBC Music, CBC Radio One, EZ Rock, Sirius XM Channel 169, Virgin Radio as well as additional stations from Arctic Radio, Bell Media, Blackburn, First Peoples Radio, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco, Stingray, and Vista radio networks.

11 On Demand Platforms:

CBC Gem, Crave, CTV.ca, CTV app, Global TV app, GlobalTV.com, ICI TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, Stingray Qello, Super Channel On Demand