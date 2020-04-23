Frontier Touring Announces Music From The Homefront, A Virtual Music Fest For ANZAC Day

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian concert promoter Frontier Touring announced Music From the Homefront, a virtual music festival featuring Australian and New Zealand artists who will join together on ANZAC Day to pay respects to medical professionals on the front lines of the war against COVID-19.

The live-streamed event will tale place on Saturday, April 25th, and features a slew of artists performing from their lairs, including Paul Kelly, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Tim Minchin, The Wiggles, Vance Joy, William Barton, G Flip, Ian Moss, Birds of Tokyo, Courtney Barnett and numerous others.

The affair was organized by Frontier’s Michael Gudinski in collaboration with Australian rock legend and Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes.

“Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship. Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness,” said Michael Gudinski, CEO of Frontier Touring.

The event will be streamed live on Australia’s Nine Network, and on New Zealand’s 3 Network.

As part of the festivities, Aussie artist Ben Lee will perform his hit ‘We’re All In This Together’ and has invited his fans to submit videos of themselves signing the chorus to be included as part of the television special.

For more information, or to submit an entry for consideration, check here: musicfromthehomefront.com/choir