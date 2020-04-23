Hipgnosis Acquires 70% Stake In Mark Ronson Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired 70% of Mark Ronson’s publishing and writer’s share interest in his catalog of more than 300 songs.

The seven-time Grammy-and-Oscar-winning songwriter, artist and producer is best known for his collaborations with artists such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele, Christina Aguilera, Lilly Allen, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars and others, however, he has also released a handful of solo albums including the platinum-certified Uptown Special, as well as Top 5 albums Version, Record Collection and Late Night Feelings.

Ronson has produced or co-written 83 No. 1 hits, 209 Top 10s, as well as two songs which have been streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify alone (“Uptown Funk” recorded by Bruno Mars and “Shallow” recorded by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the movie A Star is Born). He also produced Amy Winehouse’s Grammy-winning second studio LP, Back to Black, which is the UK’s second best-selling album of the 21st century.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “Mark has been amongst the most exciting creators in the world over the last 20 years co-writing and producing records for the most important artists of their time including Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. I have been an admirer ever since Stop Me and it’s an honour welcoming him and Brandon to the Hipgnosis Family.”

Ronson added: “I’ve known Merck for nearly 15 years. The very first time we interacted was when I nervously and humbly asked permission to cover Stop Me back in 2006, back when he managed Morrissey.

“I was just starting out and he was very kind and generous with me. He was an artist’s guy then and he’s an artist’s guy now. I’ve always had enormous respect for his having such a credible, seminal management roster – artists I was truly influenced by from Nile Rodgers to Jane’s Addiction. And that same respect has continued with what he’s done with Hipgnosis. He’s acquired the catalogs of some of my favourite creatives, and I’m excited to be joining those ranks.”

Hipgnosis currently owns stakes in song catalogs created by the likes of Giorgio Tuinfort (David Guetta), Teddy Geiger (Shawn Mendes), The-Dream (Justin Bieber, Rihanna), Poo Bear (Chris Brown, Justin Bieber), Tricky Stewart (Rihanna, Beyoncé), TMS (Jess Glynne, Little Mix), Itaal Shur (Santana), Bernard Edwards (Chic), The Chainsmokers, Benny Blanco, Brittany Hazzard (aka Starrah), Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) and more.

The company has reportedly spent more than $650m since its inception in 2018.