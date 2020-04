Join manager Jake Gold and me as we discuss life in the music business in the new world of COVID-19, along with political and musical differences between Canada and the U.S.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jake-gold/id1316200737?i=1000472395348

https://open.spotify.com/episode/133A2LBEwrStztx1W5aAwr

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=69060779