Travis Scott’s Fortnite Event Draws 12.3 Million Concurrent Viewers

(CelebrityAccess) — More than 12 million concurrent viewers turned out for an in-game ‘concert’ by “Sicko Mode” Rapper Travis Scott in Epic Games’s online battle royale shooter Fortnite.

The performance featured a “musical journey” with Scott who premiered a brand new track “Astronimical” for his in-game fans along with custom-made visuals inspired by Scott’s Cactus Jack label and built “from the ground up” in the game engine.

Following his performing debut in Fortnite, he took to Twitter to enthuse about the experience and thank his supporters.

HONESTLY TODAY WAS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING DAYS. LOVE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF U GUYS. AND I KNOW TIMES ARE WEIRD FOR US. BUT FOR ONE MOMENT TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THE RAGERS TO RAGE WHERE EVER YOU ARE IS AMAZING. LOVE U GUYS WITH ALL MY BODY. !!!!! GANG 🌵 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 24, 2020

If you’re not familiar with Fortnite, it’s a variation on the battle royale game, where players must team up and battle over an increasingly small map until only one team remains.

Unlike many games, Fortnite maker Epic Games has followed a game as service model, where a majority of revenue from a game is not derived from sales of the game itself, but from in-game cosmetic items, such as costumes for your in-game avatar, or from flashy in-game weapons and effects.

Part of Epic Games’ strategy also encompasses in-game events, including the much-heralded concert by DJ and producer Marshmello in 2019 that drew more than 10.7 million fans.

As part of Scott’s foray into performing in Fortnite, Epic debuted a whole line of cosmetic items tied into the show, including outfits, emotes, loading screens, and vehicles, such as the Astroworld Cyclone Glider.

Scott’s performance will be reprised multiple times, including three times on Saturday, to make sure everyone who wants to check it out has an opportunity.

However, if you’re a ‘boomer’ like your humble scribe, gaming news site IGN posted a video of the engagement on YouTube so you don’t have to actually log into Fortnite to take a gander.