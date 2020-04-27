Bandsintown Announces Streaming Schedule For April 28-May 4

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music and live event discovery platform Bandsintown announced an expanded slate of live streaming performances to help make life during lockdown a little easier to endure.

Since lockdowns started to become a reality for Americans at the end of March, Bandsintown has provided information from 3,795 artists and 8,102 live stream performances and events.

As well, Bandsintown’s own live channel on video streaming platform Twitch has hosted multiple performances, including the recent net.werk festival, in a bid to promote live streaming in a time of challenge for artists.

For the coming week, Bandsintown announced a slate of content that includes a full day curated by UK-rockers The Wombats, an EP-release party from DJ Party Favor, electronic music festival Dreamworld, and a day curated by musical instrument maker Fender.

Bandsintown Streaming Schedule for this week

New Music Tuesday, April 28

12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT LOCS

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Christian Lopez

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Dallas Austin & Johnny Apollo

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Destiny Rogers

The Wombats Love Fame Tragedy Takeover, Thursday April 30

UK rockers The Wombats perform and curate a day of their favorite rising stars

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT The Wombats

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Bloxx

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Vistas

4:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Oscar Lang

5:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Full Colour

Party Favor’s “Fresh Laundry” EP Listening Party, Thursday April 30

Featuring Yung Pinch, Georgia Ku, and more special guests

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

Dreamworld Live, Friday – Sunday May 1-3

Bandsintown LIVE’s programming expands into the weekend as they are co-sponsors of the Dreamworld live festival,

www.wedreamworlds.com/dreamworld

Fender Takeover, Monday May 4

Musical instrument manufacture Fender curates performances from 1:00 PM -5:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM- 2:00PM PT of its pool of top artists including MIYAVI and 2019 Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham

New Music Tuesday, May 5

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Rozzi

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT IV Jay

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Weathers

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Tory Ruperto