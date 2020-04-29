Steve Gerstman Launches An Art Gallery Website

With the music industry on a forced hiatus due to coronavirus, veteran music exec Steve Gerstman has taken the opportunity to convert one of his passions into a new business venture.

Gerstman, who is best known for his long career in A&R and music merch, has spent much of his time away from work painting and creating prints, and now, he’s launching a new art gallery to provide a platform for his art.

Along with the gallery, Gerstman also launched a new website that will allow fans to buy his original works and prints online. To mark the launch of the site, Gerstman has launched a new promotion that will provide a free print to everyone who signs up.

“As you know, the touring business has been “postponed” for the immediate future. I am taking this time to launch a new art gallery,” Gerstman said. “I’m so excited to take this next step with my art business, thanks to the support of my followers and collectors like you,” he added.

The new website is located at: https://www.stephengerstman.com/