The Rolling Stones To Debut Exclusive New Series On YouTube

(CelebrityAccess) — The Rolling Stones are contributing to YouTube’s #StayHome campaign with the launch of “Extra Licks” a new weekly series on the band’s official YouTube channel.

Each episode-which will be made available digitally for the first time—will appear as a YouTube Premiere, streaming bonus features of six concert films from throughout their career, including performances from the 1994 Voodoo Lounge Tour and the 2016 Latin America Ole! Tour.

This series has been developed in partnership with The Rolling Stones and Eagle Rock Entertainment, and will stream exclusively on YouTube, kicking off on on Sunday, May 3rd at 12pm PT / 3pm ET/ 8pm BST

The series follows last week’s release of a new single from the Stones, “Living In A Ghost Town” which was reimagined to address life during the COVID-19 shutdown. The new track was released in tandem with an equally new music video via YouTube that quickly gained traction and to date, has racked up almost 4 million views.