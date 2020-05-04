TikTok Records All-Time High Downloads Of 200M In Q1, 2020

(CelebrityAccess) – New data gathered by Learnbonds.com has revealed that during the first quarter of 2020, popular video sharing platform TikTok had 200 million downloads, an all-time high record under three months. According to the data, this figure represents a growth of about 28% from the 156 million downloads recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Additionally, the data indicates that in March 2020, TikTok had the highest downloads in a month at 75.5 million. This figure represents a growth of about 25% from the 60.5 million downloads the month prior in February 2020. Though February downloads represented a drop of about 5.5% from January’s 64 million downloads, both months topped the prior year’s highest downloads in a month, which were recorded in December of 2019 when the figure stood at around 57.5 million.

According to the report: “The surge in TikTok’s downloads comes amid the global Coronavirus pandemic, which has seen consumers focus on their mobile devices more than ever as they look for new ways to shop, work, and interact.”

The data further highlights the countries that led the way in TikTok downloads during the first three months of the year with India emerging on top with 27.4% of the total downloads representing 55 million. Meanwhile, Brazil came in second with 14% of the total downloads, The United States had 13.7%, Indonesia had 6.7%, and Russia closed out the top five with 4.1%.

Other countries noted in the report included Mexico (3.5%), Philippines (3.4%), Pakistan (2.7%), Egypt (2.6%), and Turkey (2.6%).

