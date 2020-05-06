Insomniac Furloughs 50% Of Staff Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

(CelebrityAccess) – With the live entertainment industry having been hit extraordinarily hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Insomniac is the latest in a long list of companies to furlough staff in an effort to quell financial hardships.

The dance promoter has reportedly furloughed approximately 50% of its employee base, according to Billboard, though the news is nothing new given that agencies including UTA, Endeavor, Paradigm, APA, Cirque du Soleil, Stubhub, Eventbrite, Feld Entertainment, ShowClix, AudienceView, and more have all laid off or furloughed employees over the past two months.

“Like many other companies in our industry impacted by COVID-19, Insomniac made the difficult but necessary decision to furlough certain employees while we are unable to produce our shows,” founder and chief executive Pasquale Rotella told Billboard in a statement. “It is our full intention to bring those team members back on board once events are allowed to occur again, and the business is in a position to support the additional staff.”

Though Insomniac has rescheduled a number of its marquee events, including Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, which was previously moved from May to October, some postponed festivals including Dream State (May 8) and the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon (May 15) will begin lifestreaming through the promoter’s website this Friday at 8pm.

You can check out Insomniac’s livestreams via insomniac.com/livestream.