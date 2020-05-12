The Clubwear Of The Future? Probably Not

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-disciplinary creative design studio Production Club has created a new personal protective suit that is designed to allow people to socialize in a public setting but remain safe from infectious disease.

The suit, which Production Club has named the Micrashell, appears to be akin to a hazmat suit with a harness and fully enclosed helmet-like breathing environment.

The helmet, which has a hard top and soft sides, reportedly includes multiple M-95 filters that clean both incoming and outgoing air.

The helmet also contains built-in speakers with a proximity-based wireless communication system, a built-in audio processor that allows the wearer to control audio sources and a built-in camera.

The garish suit also includes RGB LED strips for illumination including interfacing with a built-in ’emotion broadcasting system’ and LED indicator lights for onboard equipment.

The suit also features an attached canister system to allow its wearer to attack beverages and vaporized intoxicants of various sorts.

So far, the suit appears to be entirely conceptual and Production Club has yet to offer any guidance on pricing.

While it’s hard to imagine the widespread adoption of such cumbersome protective equipment for use in nightclubs and bars, who knows what the future holds.

<iframe width=”740″ height=”426″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wkmSHF6Hdhk” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>