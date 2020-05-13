Broadway Shutdown Extended Until At Least Labor Day

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Broadway has announced that it will extend its closure due to the ongoing global pandemic until at least Labor Day.

Actors’ Equity Association, which represents 51,000 actors and stage managers, called the postponement “difficult but necessary.”

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers, said: “While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theater — behind the curtain and in front of it — before shows can return.”

Broadway’s theaters originally closed on March 12 and had already previously extended their shutdown to June 7.

While an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through September 6.