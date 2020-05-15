Kenny Chesney Pushes His Chillaxification Tour Off To 2021

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country star Kenny Chesney has put the kibosh on all remaining dates for his 2020 Chillaxification Tour with plans to reschedule the run to 2021 when, hopefully, COVID-19 will allow the tour to proceed.

“With so many tours needing to move, and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney says. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar trying to make a chunk of this year work and move where we believe we can roll out our entire Chillaxification Tour.”

On March 12th, Chesney announced that the initial dates April and May shows for the tour, including seven stadium and four amphitheater shows had been postponed but indicated that Messina Touring was looking at shifting the dates to later in the tour season.

However, his team decided to push all the dates back to next year as there were still too many uncertanties regarding the pandemic, a statement from Chesney said.

“Committed to No Shoes Nation, arriving at this decision allows his team to concretize the best possible line-up of venues and dates when the tour finally kicks off,” the statement said.

Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. Ticket holders will be able to receive a refund when the rescheduled show dates are announced.