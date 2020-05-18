Isolate Or Innovate: Music Techtonics Online Forum This Week

(Hypebot) — The team behind last year’s Music Techtonics conference are back with “Isolate or Innovate,” a two-day online forum that explores how the music tech and music industries are responding to the worldwide crisis of isolation and remote work.

Guests include Mark Mulligan of MIDiA Research, Fabrice Sergent of Bandsintown, Jay Gilbert of Label Logic, Kevin Bruener of CD Baby, top music marketers, managers, investors, and tech founders along with time for debate, discussion and networking.

Held this Tuesday and Wednesday, May 18-19, the online forum will cover trends and tactical ideas for moving companies and goals forward in these difficult times.

“Isolate or Innovate” makes space for music and tech entrepreneurs to focus on pivoting, adjusting, and doubling down during a crisis rather than freezing progress. Music tech startup founders, executives at established companies, investors, labels, artist managers, and music marketers are invited to join the conversation on weathering challenges and preparing for the new post-COVID terrain at sessions like:

The New Starting Line: Trends and What’s Next

Navigating Music Releases Through a Worldwide Shutdown

Investment: What to Do While on Hold

Music Tech Pivots: Now or Never

Music Tech PR: What’s Your Narrative?

The Music Tectonics and Rock Paper Scissors teams are no strangers to innovation during a crisis. Their debut conference in October 2019 moved locations after a major Los Angeles wildfire shut down the planned venue less than 24 hours before kick-off.

The team has also been hosting weekly music tech meetups online throughout the crisis. Like all these Music Tectonics events, “Isolate or Innovate” focuses on building community across all music tech sectors, with opportunities for attendees to grow their networks and forge deep connections even under self-isolation.