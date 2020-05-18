The Dropkick Murphys To Perform In Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Celtic punk icons Dropkick Murphys are lined up to play a hometown gig at Boston’s famed Fenway Park, with the concert benefiting Habitat For Humanity, Feeding America, and the Boston Resiliency Fund.

The Murphys will perform sans audience at the stadium and they will also play without a stage, with each member of the group stationed at one of the infield bases, becoming the first band to perform directly on the dirt and grass of the diamond.

“I think that it is somewhat of a symbolic place in regards to how Bostonians think of summertime,” Murphys lead singer Ken Casey told CNN. “I think this was kind of the next best way to let everyone get in and see the park with some activity going on.”

As well, Bruce Springsteen will also drop in for a remote “doubleplay” performance, playing one DKM song and one from his own repertoire.

The concert will be live streamed for free via the band’s Facebook, YouTub, Twitter, and Twitch pages.

This marks DKM’s second experiment with live streaming following their successful St. Patricks Day Weekend concert stream. More than 10 million fans tuned in for the show.

The Fenway show is sponsored by Boston-based automation company Pega and fans can donate to charities, including Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston during the event.