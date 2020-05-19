North Carolina Venues Launch NC Live Coalition To Create Best Practices For Reopening In The Era Of COVID-19

NORTH CAROLINA (CelebrityAccess) — As states across the country begin to allow businesses, including music venues, to re-open following months of mandated coronavirus shutdowns, a key question will be how to do so in a way that is both safe and economically viable.

In North Carolina, a group of the state’s leading music venues have formed the NC Live Coalition, to provide guidance and best practices, creating a safe environment for performers, employees and guests.

The group launched with an executive committee that includes representatives from Blumenthal Performing Arts, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Durham Performing Arts Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Live Nation Carolinas, Spectrum Center, and Red Hat Amphitheater.

While specific plans are still in development, they will include venue and fan experience modifications such as cashless transactions, venue disinfection, staggered fan arrival time, and temperature checks, NC Live said.

“The safety of our artists, fans and staff is our top priority as we move forward to reopening our arts and entertainment facilities,” NC Live said in a press statement.

Participating venues include:

Charlotte: Blumenthal Performing Arts, Bojangles Entertainment Complex, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Live Nation Carolinas, PNC Music Pavilion, and Spectrum Center.

Durham: Carolina Theatre of Durham, DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center, and Durham Convention Center.

Greensboro: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and White Oak Amphitheatre.

Raleigh/Wake County: Coastal Credit Music Park at Walnut Creek, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, PNC Arena, and Red Hat Amphitheater.