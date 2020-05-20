Joe Walsh Lands A College Radio Gig

NORTHRIDGE, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Eagles guitarist and music legend Joe Walsh has been announced as the host for a weekly radio show on independent, college-supported AAA radio stations KCSN and KSBR.

The weekly, one-hour “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock n’ Roll Radio Show” will debut at 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 21. Walsh is a longtime listener and contributor to 88.5-FM, and came up with the idea for the show while homebound during the pandemic.

“This public radio station serves the community I live in and is funded by listeners,” Walsh said. “I like that men with ties don’t decide what I listen to. My show will be a mixture of music I love, music I think people will want to hear and stories behind some of these songs that I’m pretty sure no one knows about. Hopefully, the show will generate some more listeners and support for the station, and we will have a lot of fun in the process.”

“While we hate seeing all the shows and festivals cancel this summer,” added 88.5-FM General Manager Patrick Osburn. “We are thrilled to have Joe killing time on 885’s airwaves. It will be great for Joe, the station, and listeners!”

Walsh will broadcast on KCSN, which is a service of the California State University, Northridge and will be simulcast on KSBR from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Joe will have oversight of the broadcast’s programming, which will include a mix of music and talk.

“Joe will have free reign to essentially take over the programming duties for 88.5-FM for his hour,” Osburn said. “His playlist and blend of stories and anecdotes should make for an engaging 60 minutes. Being entertainment royalty and one of the many local fixtures of the SoCal/Hollywood community, we anticipate Joe’s rolodex of potential guests runs deep, so we feel great about giving him the keys to the car! It’s flattering to have rock legends listening and financially supporting the station.”

This won’t be Walsh’s first turn behind the mic. During the 1980s, he served as a frequent guest DJ on Saturday nights on Los Angeles radio station KLOS.

A live stream of from KCSN is available at: https://www.885fm.org/listen